Said he forgot to get insurance

A 32-year-old man was fined £200 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without insurance on February 6 this year.

Longuinus Correia, St John’s Court, Portadown, was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that police stopped the defendant on Burnbrae Avenue in Portadown and there was no insurance on the vehicle.

Correia admitted he did not have insurance and said he forgot to do it.

A solicitor said her client accepted he should have had insurance and he no longer had the vehicle.