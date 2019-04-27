Scam warning over broadband fault phone calls

Police have issued a scam warning over phone calls offering to fix a fault with the victim’s broadband.

In a Facebook post issued this morning (Saturday) people are urged to be vigilant over the calls which relate to one broadband provider.

“We’re aware that phone scammers have been making calls in the Armagh area offering to fix a fault with your router from a certain broadband provider - so just a reminder to be vigilant,” say police.

“Fraudsters will go to any length to scam people out of money and you might think it might never happen to you, but it can.

“Our advice is simple. If something sounds too good to be true, it usually is. No matter how good the offer is, or how convincing these cold callers sound, be wary of any individual who cold calls you.

“Never allow any cold caller remote access to your computer, no matter how genuine or convincing they sound. Be especially suspicious of anyone who asks for personal details, money, banking or credit card information via the telephone.

“Once a scammer is in a victim’s computer and personal details are given by the victim, their online bank accounts can be accessed and significant amounts of money lost; money they may never get back. Thankfully that did not happen in this case.

“The scammers may also advise their intending victim they’re due a financial refund and ask for details of their bank account in relation to this, which they will then target.

“If you have any suspicions at all about a call you receive, hang up and phone the organisation the person is claiming to represent to check their authenticity. Ideally, make a call from another telephone so you can be sure the original caller has not remained on the line. Never be pressured into a transaction over the phone.

“If you’ve had an experience like this, or require any further advice and information call us on on 101. Advice and information can also be obtained by visiting nidirect.gov.uk/scamwise or the Scamwise NI Facebook page.

“And remember if you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.”