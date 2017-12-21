School children sing PSNI Christmas message to drug dealers

A video of school children singing a Christmas message from the PSNI to drug dealers has gone viral.

The song, based on the old Christmas carol ‘Oh Come All Ye Faithful’ was sang by local students from St Ronan’s College and Lurgan College.

A still image taken from the PSNI Craigavon video.

The choir huddled in the back of a PSNI Land Rover at Lurgan police station sang a very strong message to those involved in dealing drugs.

Within less than 24 hours the video has been shared more than 600 times and viewed by more than 17k people.

Called ‘Oh Come Ye’ the song goes like this:

"Oh Come All Craigavon. Tell us who is dealing.

"Then we can come and smash their front door in.

"If we don’t find drugs we can come again

"But if we find their stash

"We’ll also take their cash and they can tell the judge just what they have been at."