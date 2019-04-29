Scrambler bike stolen

Police are hunting for thieves after a scrambler bike was stolen in Co Armagh.

The PSNI said it received a report of an ongoing burglary in Hamiltonsbawn area in the early hours of Saturday morning at 4.30am.

Bike stolen

A spokesperson said: “The homeowner disturbed those involved but they managed to make off on the scrambler in the pictures.

“They made off in the direction of Richhill.

“The scrambler is a Black Yamaha 125 and has all markers which are shown also in the photographs.

“If you are offered this scrambler for sale please contact us 101 quote ref 219 27/04/19 or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”