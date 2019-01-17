Sectarian and hate-fuelled graffiti removed, say SDLP

The removal of offensive sectarian and hate graffiti across Lurgan has been welcomed by the SDLP.

Lurgan representative Ciaran Toman requested for these offensive graffiti remarks to be removed urgently throughout our town.

Ciaran Toman on the Banbridge Road Lurgan where offensive graffiti has been removed

One public road sign on the Banbridge Road had the word Dublin whited out and replaced by the word Sodom.

It is thought to reference the recentYes vote to same sex marriage in the Irish Republic.

The second piece of graffiti in Taghnevan referred to KAH (Kill All Huns) - a sectarian slogan.

Mr Toman said: “I want to thank the speedy response from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon PCSP who arranged for their contractor to have the graffiti removed at these two locations.

Ciaran Toman at a bus shelter in Taghnevan where offensive graffiti has been removed

“The only area that is being harmed is the local community,” he said.

“ I am pleased that the road sign on the Banbridge Road and bus shelter at Taghnevan Drive are now restored.”