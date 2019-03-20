Sex case man still to tell employer

A 27-year-old man who sexually touched a female without her consent was put on probation last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Ryan Taylor, Rose Park, Tandragee, admitted intentionally touching the injured party, the touching was sexual and she did not consent on May 20 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to sending by means of a public telecommunications network a message that was indecent.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court until last week to obtain a pre-sentence report.

No details of the offence were outlined at the court.

Defence barrister Joel Lindsay said Taylor had been an idiot and was ashamed of himself.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that what was concerning was that he had not told his employers.

Mr Lindsay said his client would end up telling them and it would be difficult in his particular job.

Judge Kelly said obviously the charges were very serious.

She added that she had read the pre-sentence report and was not sure how much she could believe but Taylor had been assessed as a low risk of re-offending.

The judge imposed a period of nine months on probation.

And she warned him that if he failed to co-operate with probation the order would be replaced with a period of immediate custody.

Judge Kelly also told him that as soon as he left the court he should tell his employers.

“I doubt you will be able to continue in your employment with this on your record,” she added.

“If you ever think of engaging in this behaviour in the future you will go to prison.”