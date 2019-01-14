Shock and disbelief after kids fire massive knife at door of family home

Fears someone could have been been killed have been voiced after a massive knife was fired at a family home in Co Armagh.

Residents in Meadowbrook, Craigavon were shocked at the size of the blade speared at the door on Friday night.

A residents’ group spokesperson said: “Would you look at the size of this?

“This was thrown at a house in the Meadowbrook estate.

“Big kids thought this was funny while playing a game of rap door run.

“It wouldn’t have been so funny if a child had been standing at that door and anyone for that matter.

“When two boys around 14/15, who I may add don’t even live in the estate, were pulled by the resident, she got verbally abused.

“This is unacceptable behaviour!!!

“There was a crowd of 7/8 of the teenagers involved 2 or 3 which are from the area! Parents would you please take control of your children it’s not that hard to do.”

Sinn Féin spokesperson Michael Tallon has expressed his shock and disbelief after a large knife was thrown at family home in Meadowbrook on Friday night.

Mr Tallon said: “It appears there was a game of rap door run which many young people play. However, someone brought it to a dangerous low when they threw a large knife at the door of a family home.

“Someone could have been killed or seriously injured as a result of this mindless incident. That anyone would think of even carrying such a blade is alarming.

Mr Tallon said: “If individuals are going about with knives in their possession this will only end in tragedy.

“I would call on anyone with information about this incident to bring it to the PSNI. This incident went beyond any high jinks and we have to protect our young people and community.”