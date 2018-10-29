‘Shocking’ vandalism leaves Co Armagh play area unusable

Vandals have badly damaged a Co Armagh play park over the weekend, rendering it unusable, says a local councillor.

It is expected to cost a significant amount of ratepayers’cash to repair the damage to Laurelvale Play Park, says DUP Cllr Gareth Wilson.

The Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Cllr slammed those behind the vandalism.

Play equipment was damaged in the incident and Alderman Wilson said it would be expensive to repair.

He said, This is a shocking incident and it is unacceptable that such damage has been caused to children’s play equipment which will render it unusable until it is repaired.”

He said, “Unfortunately vandalising play equipment is not a new phenomenon as we have seen this at a number of council owned sites across the Borough.”

He added, “Council officials are aware of the damage and will now work towards making the park safe and repair the damage. I would urge people to desist from this type of behaviour as it is a criminal act and is costly to repair. I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour to contact Police immediately with any information.”

He concluded, “There are discussions ongoing with regards to new equipment for the play park and it is saddening to see this type of vandalism when hard working members of the community are working towards improvements in the park.”