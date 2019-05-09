Shone laser at helicopter

A 27-year-old man who has admitted shining a laser beam at a police helicopter will be sentenced in June.

Sean McKenna, whose address was given to the court as Kilwilke Road, Lurgan, was charged with disorderly behaviour at Filbin Crescent in Lurgan on February 9 this year.

He was also accused of shining or directing a laser beam towards a vehicle, namely a PSNI Air Support Unit helicopter on the same date.

A charge of shining a light to dazzle or distract the pilot was withdrawn.

Defence solicitor, Mr Pat Vernon, indicated pleas of guilty to the two remaining charges.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was obviously a very serious offence and she would need a pre-sentence report.

The case was adjourned until June 5 to get a report.