‘Sinister’ graffiti appears across Lurgan estate

‘Sinister’ graffiti has appeared at various locations in Lurgan with the PSNI working to have it removed immediately.

SDLP representative Ciaran Toman said: “In the early hours on Sunday morning some sinister graffiti have appeared throughout the estate of Taghnevan.

PSNI

“Allegations like these can be very dangerous!

“The SDLP has reported this to the PSNI and we are working with them to get it removed as soon as possible. I call on those individuals to stop immediately!

“I am appealing for anyone who has any information in relation to this incident to contact the PSNI on 101, quoting reference 584 of 24/02/19 or Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Sinn Fein Cllr Liam Mackle said: “I call on those who have used the walls in Taghnevan to make allegations against individuals to stop.

“We have worked hard over the past few years with the Community Association to improve the estate.

“Nobody wants this graffiti plastered all over the area. I will be contacting council officers tomorrow to have it painted over.”

Meanwhile PSNI Craigavon posted on Facebook: “Some of you may have noticed some grafitti that has popped up in and about the Taghnevan area of Lurgan.

“We’re helping get this removed asap, but if you know anything about this or even better, have seen anyone do this, please give us a shout!

“As always, the help is much appreciated!!

“Call us on 101 and quote reference: 584 of 24/02/19 or send us a message via messenger.”