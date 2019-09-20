Sinn Fein hit out at drug dealers over graffiti

Sinn Fein ‘will not be intimidated by drug dealers’, the party has said following the appearance of graffiti naming one of its activists.

The graffiti appeared in the predominantly nationalist north Lurgan area.

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd said his party activists will not be intimidated by drug dealers in north Lurgan.

According to the party the graffiti appeared in the Kilwilke area of the Co Armagh town accusing Sinn Féin of being ‘touts ‘

Mr O’Dowd said: “This graffiti and the naming of one activist in particular is a clear attempt to intimidate.

“The named Sinn Féin activist has dedicated his life to working in the community.

“We won’t be intimidated we will continue to stand with the community against drug dealers.

“The PSNI needs to act against the drug gangs who are ruining lives.

“This community needs support and action from authorities.”