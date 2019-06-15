Six teenagers reported missing

Six teenagers were reported missing in separate incidents in Banbridge last night (Friday) according to police.

All six were located safe and well but police have warned young people and their parents of the dangers posed by an old factory site near Brookfield Meadows.

“Already on our third missing teenager of the night. The first two were found near the town, but not before an extensive search of several areas was carried out, including the old factory site off Brookfield Meadows,” say police in a Facebook post.

“Folks we’re not being the fun police here, that place is an actual death trap. It’s as secured as can be, but there’s plenty of sign of damage caused to fencing which is designed to keep people away from the most dangerous bits.

“Aside from anything else, while we’re traipsing round there, we’re not mobile looking for travelling criminals. Fences and barriers are not challenges. They’re there for a reason.”

There have been numerous previous warnings to young people and parents about the factory site from both police and politicians.

The site has been the extensively vandalised in the past and has been the scene of a number of fires. In previous incidents young people have even been seen on the roof which is in a delapidated state.