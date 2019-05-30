Smashed a glass pane at girlfriend’s house

A 28-year-old man was given a suspended prison sentence last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for smashing a glass pane at the house of his girlfriend.

Christopher Orr, Newry Street, Markethill, admitted criminal damage to a pane of double glazed window.

The court heard that on November 17 last year police to the home address of the injured party.

She said she had an argument with her boyfriend which escalated and he kicked the bottom pane of glass in the door causing it to shatter.

When interviewed Orr said he lost his temper and broke the glass with his foot but did not do it intentionally.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said she had read many pre-sentence reports over the years but she had never read one worse than this on the defendant.

She added that what he told probation was ‘horrific’ with the mother of his child suffering from severe post-natal depression.

A barrister representing the defendant said he hadn’t taken drugs for some time. He had a serious medical problem himself and required four insulin injections a day.

Judge Kelly said that this didn’t stop him dabbling in drugs or alcohol.

“I have a picture painted in my head of this individual and it is not a particularly good one,” she commented.

The lawyer said there were forms of community service which could be tailored around his needs.

He explained that an argument had got out of control and Orr went outside. He discovered he was locked out but his anger got the better of him and he kicked the pane of glass.

Judge Kelly told Orr he could count his blessings that there was only one charge he was facing.

“Any other charge you would be going to prison, type one diabetic or not,” she added. She imposed a custodial sentence of four months which she suspended for two years.