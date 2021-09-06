Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly said the current application process does not ask for details of the applicant’s social media accounts.

She made the proposal following the shooting of five people in Plymouth by Jake Davison recently. Davison, who took his own life following the killings, was in possession of a shotgun license, despite operating a number of social media accounts that included threats and mentions of mass killings.

“The tragedy in Plymouth has brought the issue of who should be eligible to hold a firearms license back into prominence. Police should be exploring all relevant information including social media accounts as part of any background checks which decide if someone is fit to legally own a firearm. If there is any doubt whatsoever then a license should not be granted.

“Anyone who does not wish to provide details of their social media accounts with police, for whatever reason, should not be permitted to hold a firearms license.

“While shootings involving legal firearms are thankfully rare in the North, nothing should be left to chance. One incident is too many and I believe introducing greater checks is one way we can reduce the chances of an incident like this ever happening again.”

-

-

Four arrests after man stabbed in Portadown during mass brawl in People’s Park Read full story here-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.