Speeding because he forgot to pick up daughter

When he forgot to pick up his daughter a 34-year-old man broke the speed limit as he hurried to get her.

Kenneth Noel Parker, whose address was given as Wellington Park Mews, Moira, was fined £75 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for excess speed on December 1 last year. He was also given three points.

The court heard that at 11.50am at Maghaberry he was detected travelling at 40mph in a 30mph zone in a land rover.

He was offered a fixed penalty but failed to take it up in the time specified.

Parker was not in court and a conviction was recorded.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said he had written in to the court to say that he had forgotten to pick up his daughter from pre-school.

“May I say the typical male, forget about the wee uns,” said Judge Kelly.