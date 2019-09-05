‘Stakeknife’ probe chief to head new investigation into murder of three RUC officers

The head of the investigation into the activities of a British spy inside the republican movement will head a separate investigation into the murder of three RUC officers in Co Armagh in the 1980s.

The former chief of Bedfordshire police, Jon Boutcher, has been head of the Operation Kenova probe into the activities of the spy known by the codename ‘Stakeknife’since 2016.

He will now lead an independent investigation into the deaths of Sergeant Sean Quinn, and Constables Allan McCloy and Paul Hamilton, at Kinnego Embankment in Co Armagh on ctober 27, 1982.

He has agreed to lead the new investigation at the request of recently appointed PSNI chief Simon Byrne.

Chief Constable Byrne said: “Following an independent review carried out at the request of my predecessor, Sir George Hamilton, outstanding investigative opportunities were identified in the murder of the three RUC officers at Kinnego Embankment, Oxford Island, near Lurgan, County Armagh on the 27 October 1982.

“I have now asked for the assistance of Operation Kenova lead, Jon Boutcher, to head an external investigation team to carry out a separate independent investigation.”