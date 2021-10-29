Mr Barriskill was killed at a property at Whitesides Hill in Portadown on Tuesday evening but police were only alerted to the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

Appearing at Craigavon Magistrates Court by videolink from police custody McNeill, from Whitesides Hill, spoke only to confirm that he understood the two charges against him - the murder of Mr Barriskill and possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life on 26 October.

Giving evidence to the court, Det. Sergeant Campbell said he believed he could connect McNeill to each of the charges and defence solicitor John McAtamney said he was not applying for bail “at this point in time.”

“I would ask you to take it for a week to allow for a bail application to be made,” said the solicitor and District Judge Bernie Kelly agreed, remanding McNeill into custody until 5 November.

