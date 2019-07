A pre-sentence report was ordered last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 30-year-old woman admitted two theft charges.

Kerri McAree, whose address was given as Victoria Street, Lurgan, was accused of stealing foodstuffs worth £46.50 from Iceland on September 13, 2017, and electrical goods valued at £51.65 from Lidl on the same date.

She pleaded guilty to the charges.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, adjourned sentencing until August 21 to get a report from the probation service.