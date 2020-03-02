Stole items from ‘The Range’

A 22-year-old woman was given suspended prison sentences last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for shoplifting offences.

Sally Ann Finnegan, Charles Street, Lurgan, admitted stealing groceries from Eurospar in Lurgan on May 1 last year and goods worth £346.41 from The Range in Portadown on August 13.

The court heard that on May 1 a theft took place at Eurospar at around 8.30pm.

Finnegan was interviewed and made a full admission.

On August 13 police received a report of a theft from The Range in Portadown.

A loss prevention officer saw two females take household goods and walk out. When spoken to Finnegan made no comment.

District Judge Steven Keown imposed a sentence of four months on each of the two charges to run concurrently and suspended them for 12 months.