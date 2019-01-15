Suspected gun used during robbery of debt collector

A suspected firearm was used to threaten and rob a debt collector this afternooon.

The armed robbery happened at the Laurelvale Road area of Tandragee.

Detective Sergeant Patterson said: “At around 2:15pm, it was reported that a car was driving along the Laurelvale Road this afternoon when a grey/silver coloured van pulled immediately in front of the car.

“Three men approached the driver side front door and threatened the driver, with a suspected firearm.

“The males made off with a sum of money and then drove towards the Armagh Road following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 602 15/1/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

DUP Cllr Gareth Wilson condemned the attack and called for people to be vigilant.

Independent Cllr Paul Berry said: “Clearly this person was being watched closely and may have been followed from Portadown.”