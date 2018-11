Police seized a substantial amount of cash and suspected illegal drugs in a raid in Co Armagh on Friday.

Uniformed officers smashed in the front door of the house in Dill Avenue, Lurgan.

Suspected drugs and cash seized in police raid

They found unprescribed medication and £1600 of suspected criminal cash.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Prescription medication abuse is fast becoming one of the biggest killers.

“If you know who’s dealing, let us know. The DST will be only too glad to employ their own style of home renovation.”