Suspended sentence after assault on women

A 47-year-old woman who assaulted three females and a police designated officer was given suspended prison sentences last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Patsy Day, Tandragee Road, Portadown, was charged with three common assaults on females on July 4 last year, assault on a designated person and disorderly behaviour at Ashgrove Road car park.

At a previous court the case was listed as a contest but a defence barrister said she was not present. The case went ahead and after the judge convicted her of all the offences an arrest warrant was issued to have her brought to court.

Day later appeared in court and the case was adjourned to get a pre-sentence report.

A prosecutor said that police received a report that a daughter, mother and grandmother had been assaulted in a car park at Judge’s shop in Portadown.

The daughter was speaking at the window of the car to her mother when Day drove at the car and swerved at the last minute causing the daughter to jump out of the way.

She then punched the mother and grandmother and when the mother got out of the car Day pushed the mother.

She was aggressive and in custody she punched a designated officer on the chest.

Defence barrister Joel Lindsay said his client was very aware she should not have got involved and was ashamed of being in court.

He added that she would apologise to police.

Mr Lindsay added that Day did not take the matter lightly and there had been no repercussions in the interim. He explained that she suffered from considerable pain.

“She had learned a valuable lesson to stay away from this sort of behaviour,” he said.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said it was a difficult sentencing exercise, adding that probation was not appropriate and she accepted the reasons why the defendant could not consent to community service. For each charge she imposed a concurrent prison term of three months which she suspended for two years.