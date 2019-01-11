Teen driver was doing 102mph

A 19-year-old woman who drove at over 100mph on the motorway was banned from driving for two months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Laura Suzanne Jackson, Tarthlougue Road, Portadown, was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for excess speed.

The court heard that on October 2 last year she was detected travelling at 102mph on the M1.

Her solicitor said she had a completely clear record and this was a lack of judgement on her part.

She added that Jackson required her licence as she travelled to different locations during her work.

She handed in a reference from her employer.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that one way or another she had to lose her licence for doing 102 on the motorway.

The judge asked Jackson how her father – who was in court with her – would feel if he was told her body had to be cut out of the car if she crashed at 102mph.

“You’re not regretful about doing 102mph but regretful at getting caught,” she added.

“It is a horrendous speed from someone who has never done the advanced driving test.

“If you had lost control you would not be here today and other human beings may not be here today.

“If you had ended up on the other side of the motorway how many people could you have killed?”