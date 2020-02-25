Teenager had £5 worth of cannabis

When police noticed the smell of cannabis coming from a car a 19-year-old man handed over a joint and a small bag containing the drug.

Bailey Lunt, Seagoe Road, Portadown, was fined £50 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for unlawful possession of a class B drug on October 22 last year.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 2.24pm police saw a vehicle in a car park near a children’s playground at Bachelor’s Walk in Portadown. Lunt was in the passenger seat and he started fidgeting.

There was a strong smell of cannabis from the car and the defendant then surrendered a joint and a bag of cannabis.

He said he was for his own personal use and it had a street value of £5.

Mr John McAtamney, representing Lunt, said his client had previously received a caution for a similar offence.