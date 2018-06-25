Terror victims to speak in Lurgan

Four people who have been deeply and directly affected by the horrors of the Troubles are to speak at a special Truth and Reconciliation Platform in Lurgan.

The Bomb and Bullet Legacy: Truth and Reconciliation Platform will be in Lurgan Town Hall on Wednesday 27th June at 7.30pm.

Alan McBride, husband of Shankill Road bomb victim Sharon, will be one speaker.

Mrs McBride was killed by an IRA bomb which exploded prematurely in shop in 1993.

Another guest speaker is Stephen Travers who miraculously survived the Miami Showband Massacre.

The UVV attacked his band’s van in June 1975 on their way home from a gig in Banbridge. Five people were killed, including three members of the band.

Also speaking is Kathleen Gillespie – wife of Patsy Gillespie – killed in 1990. Mr Gillespie’s family were held at gunpoint by the IRA as he was chained to the inside of a van filled with explosives. He was told to drive it to the Fort George British Army base, where he worked as a cook. The van detonated, killing Mr Gillespie and five soldiers.

A fourth speaker is Eugene Reavey, whose three brothers were murdered at Whitecross in 1976. The family were targetted by the infamous Glenanne Gang who recruited members from the Upper Bann area.

Chairing the meeting is former SDLP deputy leader and Deputy First Minister Seamus Mallon.