The P.S.N.I. has issued a missing person appeal for a 16 year-old boy from Armagh.

Ainis (Andrew) Matuzelis was last seen wearing a red and black padded rain coat, light grey track bottoms, dark grey trainers and had been on a grey boys mountain bike.

MISSING - Ainis (Andrew) Matuzelis.

Ainis has been reported missing from Armagh.

Any info call 101 ref 20 01/02/19.