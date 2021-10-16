The scene as a murder investigation is under way after a woman was found in a burning car in Knockloughrim. Police were called to a house at Quarry Road after a car was reported on fire at 05:40 BST on Tuesday. The woman, who was in her 50s, died in hospital on Tuesday evening. A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He was also taken to hospital for treatment for burn injuries. Pic Pacemaker

Thomas Rainey (59) of Quarry Road, Knockloughrim who appeared by video-link in police custody, is accused of committing the offence on 12 October.

A detective from the PSNI Major Investigation Team told Dungannon Magistrates Court she could connect the accused to the charge.

Mrs Rainey, known as ‘Trina’ and was inside a Peugeot car which was engulfed in flames, shortly after 5.30am on October 12, outside the family’s farmhouse home.

NI Ambulance Service responded to a 999 call reporting a car was on fire. Three emergency crews were dispatched along with two doctors.

Despite being rushed to Causeway Hospital, Mrs Rainey, a mother to six children, passed away.

Katrina was a nurse and became a full time mother then working in Poundland in Magherafelt. She was highly respected by her colleagues and customers.

The defendant, Thomas Rainey, was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital Burns Unit by ambulance.

At court on Saturday morning, he appeared with his right hand heavily bandaged and there appeared to be burns to his face.

He spoke very softly only to confirm his identity and that he understood the charge.

A defending barrister advised there would be no application for bail at this stage and pointed out police are of the view Thomas Rainey is ‘a significant risk to himself’.

District Judge Mark McGarrity remanded Mr Rainey in custody to appear by video-link at Magherafelt Magistrates Court later this month.

Mrs Katrina Rainey, known as Trina, and late of Quarry Road, Knockloughrim was the loving mother of Rachel, Rebecca, Alan, Emily, James and the late Heather and much loved daughter of George and Sandra Heasley and dear sister of Simon.

There was a private service of Thanksgiving today (Saturday 16th October) in Knockloughrim Presbyterian Church with her committal following at the adjoining churchyard.

The family has asked for family flowers only with donations in lieu, if desired, to Knockloughrim Presbyterian Church, payable to Hamilton’s Funeral Service, 18 Deerpark Road, Bellaghy, Magherafelt, BT45 8LB.

