Thought she was fit to drive after sleeping

After stopping drinking and then having a sleep a 19-year-old woman thought she was fit to drive but was over the limit when stopped by police.

Lucy Williamson, whose address was given as Clarendon Park, Magheralin, was banned from driving for 12 months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

She was also fined £150 for excess alcohol on her breath on May 12 this year.

The court heard that at 2.20am a police patrol on the Lough Road in Lurgan saw a car appear to hesitate just before exiting a junction.

They made several attempts to stop it using blue lights and sirens but the driver did not appear to notice the police.

They then drove alongside the vehicle and it pulled in at the Kiln Road.

Williamson failed a preliminary breath test and an evidential sample gave a reading of 54.

Defence barrister Ciara Ennis said her client had been out earlier in the evening and had gone back to a friend’s house.

He added that the defendant stopped drinking about 11.30 and slept for an hour or so and thought she was fit to drive.

“This is a young lady I don’t expect to see before a court again,” she said. “It was a one off incident and an error of judgement on her part.”

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said he was satisfied it was an error of judgement.

He certified her suitable for the drink driving course which if completed would reduce her ban.