Three arrested after reports of rogue traders targeting the elderly

Three people have been arrested today after reports of rogue traders targeting the elderly in Co Armagh.

The PSNI said the arrests were made in the Lurgan area.

On the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page police said: “Lurgan area is now a slightly safer place after three rogue traders were arrested for targeting the elderly.

“Please make contact with your elderly relatives and neighbours, check on their welfare and make sure they were not also a target.

“Any information please contact Police on 101 quoting ref: 704 17/03/18”