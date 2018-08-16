Threw water over officer and was abusive to police

When police arrived at an incident outside a house in Craigavon an 18-year-old man became abusive towards them and was arrested.

Jamie Lutton, whose address was given as Canal Street, Newry, appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court by way of videolink from Hydebank.

He admitted disorderly behaviour at Ardowen on May 25 this year, resisting police and common assault on a designated officer.

The court heard that at 2.30am the defendant’s mother reported to police that he was outside the house kicking the door.

He had gone when police arrived but at 3.41am he was outside again, shouting loudly. When Lutton saw the police he began shouting obscenities and when he was arrested for disorderly behaviour he struggled with them. He was extremely abusive on the way to custody.

While there he threw a glass of water over a designated officer in one of the cells.

A barrister representing the defendant said he had been drinking and went to his mother’s house.

He added that the situation kicked off from there and he threw a mobile phone against the door.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that for someone aged just 18 Lutton had an atrocious record for public disorder and adverse interaction with the police.

She sentenced him to two months in custody on each charge, with the terms to run concurrently, and ordered him to pay a £25 offender’s levy.