Tip off leads to major drugs find

Police have uncovered a cannabis factory in Hamiltonsbawn following a tip off from a member of the public.

Drugs valued in excess of £100,000 were found following a search at a property on Main Street in the village.

Ulster Unionist Councillor Jim Speers MBE has congratulated the PSNI on recovering what he described as a large quantity of drugs).

Councillor Speers said: “Illicit drugs are a menace on our society and the PSNI must be congratulated on acting swiftly to recover these cannabis plants in Hamiltonsbawn following a tip-off from a member of the public.

“They have disrupted the evil drugs trade with this seizure. We should all be thankful to the watchful member of the public who brought this to the attention of the PSNI.

“It demonstrates that the community working in conjunction with the police can make a difference. Drug dealers, whoever they are and wherever they are, must be stopped as they seek to spread their poison.”

Cllr Paul Berry also welcomed the find, “This is fantastic news that the PSNI have closed down this cannabis factory in this quiet village. To think that over £100,000 worth of cannabis has been seized is great news but shocking at the same time as Hamiltonsbawn is a lovely area and very quiet area.

I would commend the community and the PSNI in working together and getting these drugs off our streets.

“This is a really significant find and I am delighted that this Factory has been detected, I hope that these thugs who were operating this factory will be locked up and off our streets for a long time.”

Cllr Gareth Wilson also welcomed the find, “A very good result for everyone with concerns about illegal drugs. Following vigilance by the public the PSNI made a swoop in Hamiltonsbawn and removed over £100,000 worth of cannabis plants. Drugs are a scourge on society and thanks PSNI locally for their swift action on this.”