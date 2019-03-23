Told police he had car trade insurance

A 26-year-old man was fined £75 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for failing to produce his insurance to police.

Jonathan French, Belvedere Manor, Lurgan, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that he was stopped on November 24 last year in William Street, Lurgan.

French said he had trade insurance for the vehicle.

He was requested to produce it within seven days but failed to do so.

A barrister representing French said he and friend were involved in buying, selling and fixing up cars.

He added that his client had been unable to get the insurance from his friend.