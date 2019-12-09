Took a chance to drive after drinking

When he couldn’t get a taxi a 24-year-old man decided to drive home even though he had been drinking.

Povilas Bradunas, whose address was given as Markville, Bleary, was fined £200 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for excess alcohol in his breath.

He was also banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

He was detected on November 16 this year at High Street in Portadown.

The test reading was 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mr Philip Reid, representing the defendant, said it was the early hours of the morning when the defendant was detected.

He explained Bradunas had been out socially drinking. The defendant couldn’t get a taxi so took a chance to drive. He had no record, the court was told.