Took a chance to drive to give friend a lift

After leaving a bar and going home a 23-year-old man took a chance to drive when a friend rang and asked him for a lift.

Dylan Gillespie, whose address was given as Baltylum Meadows, Portadown, was fined £300 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving with excess alcohol in breath on December 27 last year.

He was also banned for 12 months and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For not having insurance he was fined £200 and given a concurrent six month ban while a concurrent three month ban and a £100 fine were imposed for not having a licence.

The court heard that police received a report of an abandoned vehicle on the Loughgall Road, Portadown.

The defendant was there and had the key in his possession.

There was a smell of intoxicating liquor from him.

He admitted he did not have a licence or insurance. An evidential breath test gave a reading of 75 - the legal limit is 35.

Mr Philip Reid, representing the defendant, said Gillespie had been in a bar in town and had made his way home.

Deputy District Judge Peter Magill said he was impressed by the fact that the defendant had come up to the police and showed a willingness to own up to what happened.

He also certified Gillespie suitable for the drink driving course.