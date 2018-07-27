Took father’s car without permission

When she was caught driving uninsured a 22-year-old woman also admitted she had taken her father’s car without his permission.

Leah Harbinson, whose address was given as Enniskeen, Craigavon, was fined £200 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrate’s Court for driving without insurance on April 29 this year.

She was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner the defendant was fined a further £100.

The court heard that she was stopped on the Drumgor West Road.

Police checks showed Harbinson was not insured to drive the vehicle

She admitted the offence and also that she had taken her father’s car without his permission.

Harbinson appeared in court and pleaded guilty to the offences.