Tools worth £8k stolen at Park and Ride facility

Tools worth £8k have been stolen from a van at a park and ride facility .

A window was smashed and items were taken from a Citroen Berlingo Van GH15FZU between 8am and 5pm. last Friday.

The incident happened at teh Lough Road Park and Ride on Friday.

The PSNI said: “If you know anything about it or saw it, please call us on 101. The reference is 1185 of 22/06/18.

“Moreover, if you are a workman and you use park & rides, or leave the van parked up somewhere, please consider your options. Do you have to leave it unattended? Do you have to leave all your tools in it? Can your lift get you at home instead? Is it better that you do the driving instead of leaving the van?

“We’ve been warning of these for a while, and there’s been another spate recently. Whilst there is targeted work going on by ourselves to stop these, we can’t be everywhere at once and they take a matter of moments to carry out.

“If you leave your van, especially if markings on it would indicate it’s full of tools, there are opportunists who will simply take what you’ve worked so hard for. Don’t make it easy for them.”