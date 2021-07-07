Traffic alert: Horses on the loose on busy NI road
Motorists have been urged to take care as a number of horses are loose on a busy NI road.
It is understood the horses are running rampant on the Charlestown Road near Portadown close to the Hyster forklift factory and Carn Business Park.
SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden said: “I have been notified that horses are running on the roads close to the Hyster/Business Park on the Charlestown Rd.
“Please approach with care and if you know the owners contact them or me.”
-
-
‘Burning posters is not unionist culture’ says Doug Beattie after bonfire Read full story here
-
-
Editor’s Message:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.