Tried to bring a knife into courthouse

A woman who was caught trying to bring a knife into the courthouse in Craigavon has been told she her liberty is at risk.

Kristina Kriacok (35), Clendinning Way, Portadown, was charged with possession of an article with a point or blade, namely a knife, at Craigavon courthouse on September 11 this year.

Her solicitor, Mr Conor Downey, indicated a plea in the case.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that given the seriousness of knife crime and the fact that she was bringing it into a court building she would need a pre-sentence report.

She added that the defendant should be aware she was risking her liberty because this was a very serious offence.

Judge Kelly adjourned the case until October 30 to get a report from the probation service.