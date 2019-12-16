Two arrested after father of two Cecil 'Foggy' Ellis found dead in Portadown

Two men have been arrested after a 49-year-old man was found dead in his Portadown home.

Police have opened a murder inquiry following the death of Cecil Robert R Ellis, known as 'Foggy' at his home in Clounagh Park last Monday.

Last night detectives investigating the death of Mr Ellis have arrested two men on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan from PSNI's Major Investigation Team said: "Tragically, the man was found dead at his home in Clounagh Park in Portadown at approximately 9:54am on Monday, 9 December.

"A post mortem has since been held and, due to subsequent information that we have received, we have opened a murder inquiry to establish how this man died.

"This evening, Saturday, 14 December we carried out a number of searches in the Portadown area where we arrested two men, aged 18 and 24 on suspicion of murder as part of our investigation. They both remain in custody tonight where they are assisting us with our enquiries.

"I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Clounagh Park area, between 10:30 pm on Sunday, 8 December and 9:45am on Monday 9 December to think back if they saw anything out of the ordinary. You may have seen people in Clounagh Park acting suspiciously. If you did, or if you have any information you think may help our investigation please tell us by calling our detectives on 101 and quote reference number 414 of 09/12/19."

Alternatively information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.