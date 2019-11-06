Two bicycles stolen in Co Armagh

Police are investigating after two bikes were stolen in Portadown.

According to PSNI Craigavon, they were stolen from the town yesterday (Tuesday)

Bike stolen

However police have not said from where the bikes were stolen.

In a Facebook post, they asked: “If you see them - let us know.

“If you have a bike of value (which some of them can be) please do what you can to protect it.

“Bike locks, disc locks, wheel removal are all ways to protect them.

“Keep them in a locked garage, shed or keep it in the kitchen like someone I know.

“We also run bike marking schemes a long with PCSP - so come along the next one.”