Two men questioned about attempted murder of police in Craigavon and Fermanagh released unconditionally

Two men, who arrested following searches in the Lurgan and Craigavon area, and questioned about the attempted murder of police and army personel in Newtownbutler and Craigavon have been released.

The 39-year-old and 35-year-old were arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Unit on Sunday morning.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 27/07/2019'Police and ATO at the scene of a suspicious object in the area of the Tullygally Road area of Craigavon this morning.'The Tullygally Road remains closed and members of the public are asked to continue to avoid the area.'Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

It follows a number of searches across Lurgan and Craigavon.

Both men have been taken for questioning to Belfast’s Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Late last month, on July 26, an elaborate device was found close to a bus shelter in the Tullygally Road area of Craigavon.

A number of people were evacuated and police had said a man was seen running from the scene of the incident.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland August 2019''Monday 19th August 2019''Picture by Press Eye''omb explosion in County Fermanagh, police officers at the scene reported an explosion in the area of the Cavan Road at its junction with the Wattlebridge Road.''The explosion was near Wattlebridge, close to the Irish border, during a security operation which was launched after a warning was received.

The attack on August 19 in Fermanagh near Wattlebridge, close to the border, saw officers and soldiers lured to the scene also with a hoax device.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Two men aged 39 and 35 years old arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Invesigations Unit, as part of the ongoing investigations into the attempted murder of police officers at the Tullygally Road area of Craigavon on Friday 26th July and the attempted murder of police officers and army personnel at the Wattlebridge Road area of Newtownbutler on Monday 19th August have both been released unconditionally.”