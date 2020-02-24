Two men to appear in court after £55k worth of cannabis found in grow house

Two men aged 29 and 30 are to appear in court this morning after around £55k worth of cannabis was found in a grow house.

The men have been charged with a range of drugs offences following the discovery of a cannabis factory in Portadown on Friday.

The pair were arrested and cannabis plants with an estimated value of around £55,000 were found by police at a house in Broomhill following concerns from a member of the public.

Both men are expected to appear at Lisburn Magistrates court this morning, Monday 24 February.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

At the weekend police revealed a photograph of the cannabis factory.

The PSNI Craigavon said: “This is a great find and getting this amount of illegal drugs off the streets helps protect the community from the dangers associated with drugs and those who wish to sell them to the locals and children. Two males were arrested at the scene and will have to explain themselves to the local judge.”