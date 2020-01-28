Two PSNI officers and civilian taken to hospital after two vehicle crash

Two police officers and a civilian have been taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash.

It is understood the crash happened after police were on the way to deal with an armed robbery on Saturday night.

Newforge Road, Magheralin

The robbery took place at off licence premises next to Byrne's Bar, Newforge Road, Magheralin.

The PSNI were heading towards the crime scene when there was a collision close to the bridge on the Newforge Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "At approximately 9:15pm on Saturday 25th January a police vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision in Magheralin.

"The collision, which also involved a white Audi A3, occurred on New Forge Road.

"The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene, along with police.

"The two police officers and the driver of the Audi were taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment for injuries not believed to be life threatening.

"Enquiries are underway to establish what occurred and anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam, is asked to call police on the non emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 1850 of 25/01/20.

"As is normal procedure this incident has been referred to the Police Ombudsman."

Ulster Unionist Cllr Kyle Savage said he hoped all those involved in the crash make a full recovery.

And he urged strong action from the PSNI to catch those involved in the armed robbery that evening.

Meanwhile police are appealing for information police in relation to the robbery. A spokesperson said: “Were you in the area around 8.30 pm to 9.30pm, Saturday, January 25. Have you perhaps witnessed persons in the area. If you have driven past could you have dashcam footage that may help our investigation. If so phone 101 quoting reference 1755 of 25/1/2020.”

The robbery incident has been condemned by Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie: “Yet again we have people who feel that they have some right to steal and terrorise small business that serve our community.

"The robbery in Magheralin where two men, armed with a hammer, threatened a female member of staff and demanded money and alcohol demonstrates the need for robust policing and stiff sentencing.

“This incident would have been terrifying for the young lady working in the premises at the time.

“It highlights the something for nothing attitude of some people.

“The fact their actions could leave a woman shaken or a close community frightened does not even enter their selfish, self interested minds.