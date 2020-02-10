Two security alerts in NI towns declared hoaxes

Two separate security alerts in neighbouring NI towns have now ended say the PSNI.

During the first alert the PSNI responded to the report of a suspicious object in the grounds of a former school in the Cornakinnegar Road area of Lurgan.

Searches at former St Michael's Grammar School Lurgan

It had been the scene of a series of alerts over recent years and searches by the PSNI probing dissident republican activity.

It comes less than a week after a bomb was found attached to a truck at Silverwood Industrial Estate in Lurgan. It is thought the bomb was meant to have been detonated on a ferry to Scotland on Brexit Day.

On Sunday the PSNI received a further report of a suspicious object in the Hanover Street area of Portadown.

Police along with ATO (Ammunition Technical Officers) attended the two scenes. Both objects were examined and each has now been declared a hoax.

Chief Inspector Jonathan Wilson said: “We would like to thank the local communities for their patience. Keeping people safe is of paramount importance.

“We are also appealing to anyone with information that could assist our enquiries to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1058 of 09/02/20.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.