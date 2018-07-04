Uninsured driver took sister’s car without her permission

A 24-year-old man who took his sister’s car without her permission was fined £200 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates court for driving without insurance on January 28 this year.

Colm Black, Pinebank, Craigavon, was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For taking the vehicle without the consent of the owner he was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.

The court heard a police mobile patrol in Charles Street, Lurgan, checked on a car and this showed it was only insured for a female to drive.

A barrister explained that the sister and her partner had been out for the day and the keys were hanging in the house. The lawyer added that a nephew of the defendant needed a lift to the gaelic and it was a one off incident.

She explained that her client had since got his own car and insurance.