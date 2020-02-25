Urinated against cars at train station

A 23-year-old man who urinated against vehicles in Lurgan train station car park was so drunk he could not remember the incident.

Rhys Haughey, Angela Crescent, Richhill, admitted a charge of indecent behaviour when he appeared last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

A prosecutor said that on September 28 last year at 11.31pm a man was outside the Ashburn Hotel trying to start fights and spitting at door staff. CCTV staff alerted police that he was urinating against cars in the car park at Lurgan train station.

When police arrived the defendant had his trousers around his knees. He refused to provide his details and was arrested and taken to Lurgan custody suite.

Police noted he had a severe hand injury and took him to Craigavon Area Hospital.

A solicitor representing Haughey said he was very embarrassed and ashamed.

He added that his client was completely out of it through drink and was so drunk he had no memory of what happened.

District Judge Amanda Brady imposed a conditional discharge for 12 months.