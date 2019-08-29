Used baseball bat to break window in ex-partner’s home

A 28-year-old man who used a baseball bat to break a window and damage a wall in the home of his ex-partner was given a suspended sentence last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Craig Francis John Gibson, whose address was given as Beech Close, Lurgan, admitted criminal damage on June 13 this year.

The court heard that the injured party said the defendant, her ex-partner, had come to her property.

He asked her to let him in and she went to the door to ask him to go away.

Gibson came in and threatened to damage the television before hitting the door and then breaking a window.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson said that in his interview with police Gibson indicated he had an argument with his ex-partner and had lifted a baseball bat from upstairs.

He added that he then hit the door and the window, breaking it.

Mr Thompson said Gibson paid for the repairs and the relationship was now over. He said a clean break had been made between the pair.

“It was a domestic incident where a baseball bat was used to break a window which was absolutely appalling,” he added.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that taken in conjunction with the defendant’s record there was only one penalty she could impose in the matter.

She sentenced Gibson to six months in prison which she suspended for two years.