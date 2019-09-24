Vacuum pack and smell-proof bags used to hide drugs stash, say PSNI

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after drugs worth around £17.5k were seized in Co Armagh.

Police said the drugs, including a quantity of herbal cannabis and cannabis resin, with an estimated street value of around £17,500, were seized in the River Glade Manor area of Lurgan last Monday (16 September).

Drugs found by PSNI in Lurgan

Sergeant Kearney said: “Following a search of a property in the area last week, a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

“The man has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

“I would urge anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal drugs to get in touch with police on 101.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

“As you can see the person involved had tried to hide the smell of their stash by use of vacuum pack and smell proof bags. Well unfortunately for them there is one thing they can’t hide, which is the information passed on to police by concerned members of the community.

“Rest assured if you see suspicious activity or know anything about drug supply or any other criminal activity taking place in our community the information will be acted on.

“You can contact police directly on 101 or anonymously to the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800555111. And to those people out there that don’t approve of this form of policing, it should be remembered that we only ever search someone’s property because the information is that they are supplying controlled drugs and making money of the most vulnerable in society. Also police are proactive in reducing harm and we are not in the business of criminalising those for simple possession and have a range of diversionary schemes in place so that people get the help they require.