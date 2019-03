A van has been broken into at Craigavon Area Hospital car park, say the PSNI.

The while Vauxhall Vivaro was broken into at aroun 8.20pm on Monday March 4.

A PSNI spokespersons said: “If anyone has witnessed this or if you have any information about this incident please contact Police on 101 quoting the reference number 1288 from 04/03/2019 or alternatively you contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”