Vandal keys nurse’s car while she saves lives in A&E - and leaves nasty note

An Accident and Emergency nurse, who was working to save lives, has had her car keyed at Craigavon Hospital car park, say the PSNI.

Police have lambasted a spate of attacks on staff vehicles at the busy Co Armagh hospital in recent weeks, the latest when a van was damaged on site.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The first victim was an A&E nurse who, whilst inside saving lives and putting people back together, had her car KEYED.

“On Monday 29th, during the day between 7:15am and 8:45pm, someone had scraped the entire drivers side of her car, a blue Vauxhall Astra, from the fuel cap to the drivers door.

“Someone had also left a note saying “CRAP SELFISH PARKER.”

The PSNI Craigavon wrote on Facebook: “Let that sink in for a moment. A nurse, who’s job is literally life saving, had her car keyed, apparently due to someone taking exception to her parking.

“Disgusting, and not something that ANYONE with any information about it should stand for. That incident number is 1345 of 30/10/18.

“The following day, workmen who are on site trying to make services even better for all of us - had their van damaged.

“A white VW Transporter had the rear door forced between 1.30pm and 2.30pm. That incident number is 683 of 30/10/18.

“An attack on either is an attack on all of us, and should never be tolerated. If you know anything about either incident, get in touch with police.”

Upper Bann DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley condemned those responsible adding that he has received numerous calls from health workers and patients alike who have suffered from vehicle damage.

He said: “These​ mindless acts of vandalism really do need to be called out, and those responsible prosecuted.

“I know that the PSNI are fully aware of recent incidents, one involving a nurse. I will be contacting police, and Health trust officials to see what can be done to ensure that our hospital is a safe space for employees, patients and the community.

“Craigavon Area Hospital is a vital service in our community, and one of the biggest employers locally. Protection of person and property must be ensured.”